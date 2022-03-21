Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 21, 2022

British Army tests new equipment during military exercise

The troops trialled DSA, SPEXER 360 radars, and Saab Barracuda camouflage nets.

The new devices were trialled during Exercise Wessex Storm. Credit: © 2020 Crown Copyright.

The British Army has tested new equipment on the Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) during a training exercise.

During Exercise Wessex Storm, the normally Catterick Garrison-based Light Dragoons trialled new systems to determine their ideal use.

This includes testing the Dismounted Situational Awareness (DSA) device that is worn on body armour, and enables the soldier to pinpoint their individual location and track friendly forces movements.

The Light Dragoons also trialled the SPEXER 360 radar, and Saab Barracuda camouflage nets.

The X-band radar system is designed for tactical surveillance and is capable of providing detailed warnings of incoming threats while Barracuda camouflage nets can be erected quickly to protect the troops from detection.

The military drills were conducted between 18 February and 11 March to assess soldiers’ capabilities within an assembled battlegroup, under challenging conditions.

A battlegroup includes an infantry or cavalry unit as its base, with attachments offering specific capabilities.

Such exercises involving battlegroups are conducted in Canada (Exercise Prairie Storm) and Kenya (Exercise Askari Storm).

A battlegroup is cleared for operational deployments after they complete the exercises.

In a statement, the British Army said: “The Light Dragoons are able to trace their lineage back to the days of soldiers charging into battle on horseback, but these days their specialism, as a light cavalry unit, is reconnaissance.

“This skill allows battlespace information to be rapidly reported back to commanders, giving them more options to deal with situations as they arise; hence, this innovation role is well-suited.”

Last month, Thales UK secured a contract to supply sighting systems for the British Army’s upgraded Challenger 3 main battle tanks (MBTs).

Related Companies
Blaschke J Wehrtechnik

NBC Protective Suits, Casualty Bags, Ventilation Systems and Transport Systems

Visit Profile
Neousys Technology

Extreme-rugged GPU Solutions for Military Defense Applications

Visit Profile
NBC-Sys

CBRN Protection Systems for Defense Forces and Population

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology