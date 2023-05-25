The US Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is driven through an off-road obstacle course designed to test the capabilities of the vehicle at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Aug. 17, 2022. Credit: DVIDS.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded AM General with a $4.6bn contract to produce Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), trailers, kits, and services to support production.

After unseating Oshkosh Defense as the new manufacturer of the JLTV in February this year, AM General will start producing its A2 design for the US Army.

Companies bid via the internet with two received; it is likely that Oshkosh challenged AM General again for its old seat as the JLTV manufcaturer. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 9 February 2028.

That being said, in conversation with the EVP of business development at AM General, John Chadbourne told Army Technology that a manufacturing facility was built for JLTV production on the same site as the company’s Humvee facility in Indiana.

It is curious that the latest contract was competitive depsite AM General’s new position as the JLTV provider to the US Army. However, the DoD specified its intent to encourage lively competition for “the best value determination.

“[T]hat includes retaining the capability of the JLTV today, while ensuring that it can be upgraded in the future with the latest technologies”.

JLTV capabilities

Oshkosh used to produce the JLTV to replace AM General’s ageing Humvee fleet.

The general-purpose JLTV can be armed with a Boeing compact laser weapon system and a Kongsberg Protector LW 30 remote weapon system with an M230LF cannon or a Samson dual-stabilised remote weapon system with M230LF gun.

The utility variant can be installed with a Boeing short-range air defence launcher integrating an M299 launcher with four Hellfire missiles and an M3P.50 calibre machine gun.

The CPRE1080 crew protection system optimises the vehicle safety by integrating advanced engineering techniques. The vehicle offers MRAP-level protection against blasts under the hull. The system requires highly technical expertise. This is a major reason why Oshkosh are currently protesting AM General’s ascendancy to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), believing the new manufacturer lacks the technical skills required.