The selected transmissions feature electronic controls to provide functional safety, cybersecurity, and communications capabilities. Credit: © Allison Transmission, Inc/Business Wire.

Allison Transmission has confirmed the selection of its 4000 Specialty Series transmissions in support of the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programme.

The company’s fully automatic 4000 Series transmissions, designed specifically for heavy-duty vehicles, will be included in the CTT prototype platform being developed under the initial phase of the programme.

According to the company, this speciality series of transmissions features a next-generation electronic controls system to provide functional safety, cybersecurity, advanced communications, and over-the-air programming capabilities.

Allison’s transmissions also feature FuelSense 2.0, an advanced set of software, that will save up to 6% of fuel and reduce CO₂ emissions in traditional vehicles, offering maximum equipment readiness for tactical wheeled vehicles.

Its productivity and reliability allow it to deliver enhanced performance and fuel efficiency to the customers.

Allison Transmission Defence Programmes vice-president Dana Pittard said: “Allison is committed to leveraging advancements made in the commercial vehicle industry to provide defence customers with fuel-efficient, reliable, and innovative propulsion solutions.

“System and vehicle level integration expertise is a core competency and differentiator for Allison, and we are proud to deliver next-generation capabilities in partnership with our defence customers to optimise vehicle performance for men and women of our nation’s armed forces.”

Last month, the US Army announced the selection of four companies for the new CTT tactical wheeled vehicle programme.

Each company will be providing three prototypes of each vehicle variant. Once delivered to the army, the prototypes will move to the next evaluation phase of the programme in 2024.

Initial production of the prototypes is expected to commence in 2027.

The CTT programme aims to replace the US Army’s existing fleet of heavy tactical wheeled vehicles with a single platform that has a common powertrain, chassis, and cab.