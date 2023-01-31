The new vehicles under the CTT programme are being developed to fill the existing gaps, including predictive maintenance, safety systems, autonomy, and fuel consumption. Credit: GM Defense, LLC.

Rheinmetall has announced the selection of the American Rheinmetall Vehicles and General Motors (GM) Defense consortium to support the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programme.

The collaboration was established last year to compete for the CTT programme. The team proposed their HX3 Common Tactical Truck (HX3-CTT) for this programme.

Apart from the American Rheinmetall-GM Defense team, other transaction authority (OTA) agreements have also been awarded to three other companies including Oshkosh Defense, Mack Defense, and Navistar Defense.

All the selected companies will be responsible for delivering three prototypes of each variant to the US Army. The total value of the first phase of the contract is approximately $24.25m.

According to the US Army, the companies will be required to deliver design studies for a wrecker, as well as digital designs of their variants.

The submitted prototypes will represent the offering of each team for the three vehicle types envisioned under this programme. It includes the M915 line haul and M1088 medium tractor, the palletised load system (PLS), and heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks (HEMTT).

Once delivered, the prototypes will undergo an evaluation phase, that will commence in 2024, and its results will be used by the programme office to present the ‘Capabilities Development Document’ to the Army Requirements Oversight Council.

The final decision is expected by fiscal year 2026.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles managing director Matthew Warnick said: “We are committed partners to the army, bringing tremendous operational capability coupled with advanced safety features, ensuring our soldiers can achieve their mission safely and effectively.”

The multi-phased programme was launched by the US Army to replace the existing fleet of heavy tactical trucks. The ceiling value of the CTT effort is up to $14bn and involves the production of a maximum of 40,000 trucks.