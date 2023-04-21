Polish and Ukrainian soldiers on a Leopard 2 A4 tank during training at the Swietoszow Military Base. Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

In a joint statement from the Dutch and Danish governments, it was announced on 20 April that the two countries intend to purchase 14 Leopard 2 A4 tanks for Ukraine.

The joint statement said that the two nations will continue to explore other possible areas for joint procurement of additional capabilities with the aim of supporting Ukraine. “We are determined to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine must be able to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.”

“The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine must be met with resolve and further commitment of military support by allies and partners to bolster Ukraine in their heroic resistance against the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion.

“We fully support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself and reclaim its territorial integrity,” read the statement.

The donated Leopard 2 tanks from Denmark and the Netherlands are expected to arrive in early 2024, after being refurbished. The estimated cost of €165m will be equally divided between Netherlands and Denmark as they take part in the ‘Leopard 2 coalition’.

According to a statement from the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, having the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tank at Ukraine’s disposal will give the nation superiority on the battlefield. It credits the advantage to the tank’s fire power, high level of protection and speed. The statement went on to commend the Ukrainian armed forces for their demonstration of sound mastery in operation of the Leopard 2 Tanks in only a few short weeks.

Leopard Tank groundswell of support

The Netherlands Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement that the Netherlands will continue its unwavering provision of military support for Ukraine, and emphasised that Ukrainian and European security are inextricably linked.

The two nations had already participated in a joint purchase of 100 Leopard 1 A5 tanks along with Germany, as announced by the German Federal Ministry of Defence on 7 February.

Netherlands will also contribute to two initiatives for the purchase and donation of 155m artillery ammunition, providing €130m to the European Defence Agency, and €130m to a German initiative for joint purchase of equipment.

Earlier this week, on 17 April, Slovakia took receipt of the first two of 15 Leopard 2 A4 Tanks due to arrive from Germany, as part of an arms swap that will see Slovakia gift 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will convene again on 21 April in the German city of Ramstein. At the meeting, defence ministers from over 50 countries will discuss the coordination of military support to Ukraine.