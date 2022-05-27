UK aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 0.6% in April 2022

The UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 0.6% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.76% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.8% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.91% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.8% in April 2022, registering a 20.13% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 17.59% share, an increase of 12.9% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.57%, registering a 6.9% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.03%, down 60% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 0.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

The Boeing posted 56 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 37.78% over the previous month, followed by Northrop Grumman with 26 jobs and a 44.44% growth. James Fisher and Sons with 25 IT jobs and Airbus with 17 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 19.05% decrease, respectively, while Cubic recorded an increase of 33.33% with 16 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.27%, down by 31.65% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.65% share, registered a decline of 26.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.08% share, up 233.33% over March 2022.