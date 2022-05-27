View all newsletters
May 27, 2022

Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 17.9% in April 2022

By Carmen

Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 17.9% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.23% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.69% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 4.03% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 61.11% in April 2022, registering a 34.75% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 21.43% share, a decrease of 75.68% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.49%, registering a 41.38% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.17%, down 81.82% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 66.28% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

The Boeing posted 95 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 68.44% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 11 jobs and a 47.62% drop. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems with 4 IT jobs and Northrop Grumman with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 200% growth, respectively, while Saab recorded a decline of 82.35% with 3 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.41%, down by 68.88% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 47.62% share, registered a decline of 56.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.97% share, down 75% over March 2022.

