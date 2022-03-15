Europe is seeing a hiring boom in military industry digital media roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among military industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in Europe made up 20.4% of total digital media jobs – up from 11.4% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.9 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the military industry?

The fastest growing country was France, which saw 3.5% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 10.3% in the three months ending January.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 2.4 percentage points), India (up 2.1), and Australia (up 0.9).

The top country for digital media roles in the military industry is the United States which saw 70.7% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the military industry?

Some 7.2% of all military industry digital media roles were advertised in El Segundo (United States) in the three months ending January - more than any other city.

That was followed by Tucson (United States) with 7.2%, Andover (United States) with 3.8%, and Toulouse (France) with three%.