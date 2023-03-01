A US soldier fires a shoulder-fired Javelin missile during Exercise Bougainville II in the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/ Flickr(Creative Commons).

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of FGM-148F Javelin anti-tank missiles to the UK.

With an estimated value of $125.13m, the deal has received approval from the US State Department.

As part of the sale package, the US will provide up to 600 FGM-148F Javelin portable missiles, of which 12 will be fly-to-buy missiles.

In addition, the British Government has requested associated US Government technical support, as well as other related logistics and programme support.

The Javelin joint venture (JV) between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies has been selected as the principal contractor for the execution of this deal.

Once delivered, the new anti-tank missiles are expected to improve the UK Armed Forces’ capabilities to counter existing and emerging adversaries.

The DSCA noted that the missile system will also allow the UK to build and strengthen its defence capacity in the long run by fulfilling the country’s national defence requirements.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Javelin is a lethal, shoulder-fired, anti-armour weapon system that can automatically guide itself towards the target after being launched.

The latest F-model Javelin, included under this FMS, features advanced multi-purpose warheads (MPWH). It was developed to replace the FGM-148E missiles.

Last August, the US State Department approved an FMS of Javelin lightweight command launch units to the UK.