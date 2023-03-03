The US Army’s M142 HIMARS fires a rocket at Vidsel Test Range, Sweden. Credit: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan/ U.S. Army V Corps.

The US Army V Corps has announced the launch of the European High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Initiative (EHI).

This multi-faceted effort is being developed in close collaboration with the Nato allied nations and several other US stakeholders including US Army Europe and Africa, US Army Field Artillery School, and Programme Executive Office-Missiles and Space.

It will also involve support from the 56th Artillery Command, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and 4th Infantry Division.

The EHI primarily aims to build the lethality, field artillery expertise, and interoperability of the alliance forces. Scheduled to commence this summer, EHI will focus specifically on rocket artillery.

Under the EHI approach, field artillery experts from various Nato and allied nations, particularly those who either own/operate HIMARS launcher systems or are interested in acquiring them, will be brought together.

The initial stage will see a senior leader summit that will help the associated key leaders to understand, in detail, more about the capabilities, effectiveness, training sustainment, and deployment of HIMARS launchers.

After the summit, associated stakeholders will take part in various leader engagement activities to further hone their knowledge on HIMARS’ operations and sustainment.

It will be held across several central and eastern European nations and will also include an apprenticeship programme that will integrate multinational soldiers with the US’ units.

V Corps commanding general lieutenant general John Kolasheski said: “HIMARS allow Nato allies and partners to rapidly mass fire from a distance, creating decision space, flexibility, and operational momentum to locations that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.”

In addition, ‘New Equipment Training’, under the fielding package, will be provided to the nations that have received HIMARS systems from the US.