US Army contracts Rheinmetall for lightweight artillery cannon

The contract is part of the US Army’s effort to modernise its long-range precision firing system. Credit: Staff Sgt. Beggs/US Army.

The US Army has awarded a $2.5m contract to Rheinmetall’s subsidiary American Rheinmetall Munition for a new prototype artillery solution.

The contract to develop and supply a shorter and lightweight artillery weapon system will support the US National Defense Strategy.

It is also expected to provide information to the Army in support of its capability evaluation exercise for a next-generation armament.

In a statement, Combat Capabilities Development Command-Armament Center (DEVCOM AC) military deputy colonel Lance Green said: “This DEVCOM AC project, alongside numerous other active science and technology efforts, could provide our warfighters a distinct advantage in this increasingly complex security environment.”

According to the company, the lightweight artillery cannon solution will provide the army’s howitzer fleet with long-range firing performance capability.

It will also increase the service’s artillery systems’ mobility, manoeuvrability, and lethality.

American Rheinmetall Munition CEO John Somich said: “We are proud to have the opportunity to support the Army in its efforts to develop next-generation, long-range, precision fires technologies and particularly to prototype what could be game-changing advanced, lightweight howitzer technologies.”

Headquartered in Stafford, Virginia, American Rheinmetall Munition has production facilities in Camden, Arkansas; and Windham, Maine.

Last year, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition and DEVCOM signed a cooperative research and development agreement to increase the range of existing cannon artillery systems.

Rheinmetall recently won orders worth €250m to deliver force protection equipment to an undisclosed Nato member.