Rheinmetall to deliver force protection equipment to Nato customer

The company’s force protection technologies include protection systems for armoured fighting vehicles. In picture, a Rheinmetall Lynx Fahrzeug 1DMJ1874. Credit: Rheinmetall MAN/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Rheinmetall has secured orders worth nearly €250m to deliver force protection equipment to an undisclosed Nato member.

The company said that the orders involve supplying components of force protection equipment, without specifying the types of items.

The deliveries are expected to begin next year and will be completed by 2025.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said: “The armed forces of our country, and those of our partner nations, rely on our products to protect those who defend our right to live in peace, freedom, and security.

“We have made it our mission to provide our men and women in uniform with the best possible equipment, giving them a vital edge when deployed in harm’s way, and helping to ensure that they get home safely. Aware of what is at stake, our staff give their best every day.”

The company’s force protection technologies include individual passive ballistic solutions, and protection systems for armoured fighting vehicles.

Headquartered in Germany, Rheinmetall focuses on manufacturing automotive parts, military vehicles, and arms.

The company has a workforce of approximately 25,000 employees at 133 locations and production sites globally.

For the first quarter of 2022, Rheinmetall recorded consolidated sales of €1.266bn. The figure remained stable year-over-year.

It also recently demonstrated the guided rocket firing capabilities of an autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle (A-UGV), called Rheinmetall Mission Master SP. The live-fire drill was conducted in Sweden.