US approves the sale of CH-47F to Egypt and HIMARS to Australia

The CH-47F Chinook is a modern, multi-mission helicopter serving the US Army and international defence forces. Credit: US Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D Sangster/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a $2.6bn potential foreign military sale (FMS) of 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to Egypt.

Approved by the US State Department, the sale includes 56 T-55-GA-714A engines, 52 embedded global positioning system inertial navigation systems, 29 AN/AAR-57 common missile warning systems, and 75 M-240 machine guns.

Egypt also placed a request to purchase AN/APR-39 radar warning receivers, AN/AVR-2B laser detecting sets, high frequency radios, 25.4mm decoy cartridges and aircraft cartridges, and related logistics support.

Boeing Helicopter Company will serve as the principal contractor.

Seven representatives from the US Government and six from the contractor agency will facilitate the delivery of the CH-47 Chinook helicopters and help Egypt with equipment familiarisation.

The proposed sale is expected to strengthen Egypt’s heavy-lift capabilities, enabling the nation to fight regional threats.

DSCA in a statement said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally.”

In another development, the State Department approved a possible FMS of HIMARS launchers and related equipment to Australia.

The potential $385m sale package includes 20 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 30 M30A2 guided multiple launch rocket systems, 30 M31A2 GMLRS unitary high explosive pods with IMPS, and other associated equipment and support elements.

Lockheed Martin and L3 Harris have been appointed as the principal contractors.

The potential sale will help Australia to ensure increased security for its key infrastructure.

Last year, Australia announced its plan to partner with the US for the development of Lockheed Martin’s Precisions Strike Missile.