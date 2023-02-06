Bradley vehicles bound for Ukraine are staged for loading at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston. Credit: Oz Suguitan/U.S. Transportation Command/US Department of Defence.

The US Department of Defense (Dod) has announced that it will provide additional infantry vehicles, ordnances, weapon systems, and equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s critical air defence capabilities.

The package includes $1.75bn of funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), and $425m from the 31st presidential drawdown of equipment from the US’ defence inventories for Ukraine.

With USAI funds, the US will deliver Puma uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS systems, four air surveillance and 20 counter-mortar radars, two Hawk firing units, precision-guided rockets, and air defence generators.

It further includes anti-aircraft guns and ammunition, and medical supplies, as well as the required equipment for the integration of western air-defence launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s air-defence systems.

The presidential drawdown funds will support the delivery of additional Claymore munitions, anti-aircraft guns, 2,000 anti-armour rockets, demolitions munitions, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems ammunition, 155mm artillery, and 120mm mortar rounds.

Approximately 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected platforms, 250 Javelin anti-armour systems, and 190 heavy machine guns and thermal imagery with required c-UAS ammunition are also included in this tranche.

France and Italy have also jointly confirmed their intents to deliver a SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system to support Ukraine’s battle against the Russian invasion.

The French Ministry of Armed Forces tweeted: “Finalisation of discussions between France and Italy on the delivery of SAMP/T-MAMBA to Ukraine.”

Poland has also reiterated its plans to continuously providing support for Ukraine.

In a recent virtual meeting, Poland Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and his Ukrainian counterpart O Reznikov discussed the progress on the coalition’s plans to jointly deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Blaszczak said: “Declarations have been made by our counterparts, defence ministers of countries that have Leopard tanks, but we are waiting for the final declaration by mid-February.”