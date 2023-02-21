The air force load pallets of ammunition bound for Ukraine into the cargo hold of a C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base. Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee/US Department of Defense.

The US has authorised an additional $460m military aid package from the 32nd presidential drawdown of equipment from the country’s defence inventories to support Ukraine.

The new tranche was announced after US President Joe Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on 20 February.

The ongoing week also marks a year since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

The new tranche comprises additional 155mm artillery rounds, 120mm mortar rounds, Claymore anti-personnel munitions, demolition munitions, 2,000 anti-armour rockets, and more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The US will also provide more Javelin anti-armour systems, four air surveillance radars, two tactical platforms for equipment recovery, four Bradley infantry fire support team vehicles, tactical secure communications systems, night vision devices, additional medical supplies, and spare parts and field equipment.

In another effort to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced the deployment of an additional 230 soldiers to support the ongoing European Union Training Mission (EUMAM).

It will involve training for the Ukrainian battalion and brigade staff.

Apart from the Netherlands, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) have also started training Ukrainian troops on how to operate Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

The Ukrainian soldiers are initially being trained on a simulator. According to the Bundeswehr, it has various advantages such as round-the-clock availability, weather-independent training, no fuel or ammunition requirements, cost-effectivness, and it saves time and resources.

It will be followed by weapons training, combat service on the vehicles, and the final live-fire practice.

Training team leader Sven said: “The system gives us the opportunity to see exactly where possible operator errors occur in the simulation and then immediately stop them in direct direction.”