British and French soldiers working together in the Tactical Operations Centre (TOC). Credit: Cpl Jamie Peters RLC/© UK MOD Crown Copyright/Flickr(Creative Commons).

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a contract to a QinetiQ-led team of industry partners to provide mission data for various military platforms.

The estimated value of the mission data partnership contract is approximately £80m and will be valid for a period of ten years.

Among the team of industry partners, called Team Pegasus, involved in this contract include Metrea Mission Data, Northrop Grumman, Inzpire, SRC UK, CGI, Mercury EW, Warner McCall, the University of Lincoln, and Cranfield University.

Under the new contract, the companies will work together to provide the required mission data to keep the UK Armed Forces’ platforms and systems safe and effective for a long time.

The team will further provide electronic warfare skills solutions, along with associated training and information technology (IT) support.

According to QinetiQ, the work is being performed as part of the UK MoD’s transformation project, also called SOCIETAS, to expedite the production of mission data, thereby providing enhanced protection to the UK military platforms and personnel to counter ever-changing adversaries.

UK Defence Procurement Minister Alex Chalk KC said: “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it’s important that our personnel receive everything they need, from IT support and training, to direct battlefield support.

“This partnership will create 70 new jobs in UK and upskill over 200 of our personnel in latest technology and data analysis techniques. Not only does this further enhance our future capabilities and resilience, but it allow us to continue providing our military platforms and systems with data needed to keep them safe and effective.”

Work performed by the industry partners will further contribute to the UK’s export initiative by providing the allied and partner nations’ forces with access to this mission data.