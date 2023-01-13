Image of a Magni-X backpack-portable micro-UAS platform. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a contract to provide its Magni-X micro uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) for the UK Armed Forces.

The contract has been awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) procurement arm Defence Equipment & Support, under its Future Capability Group.

Procurement of this micro-UAS also falls under The British Army’s Human Machine Teaming framework.

The contract will see the delivery of service-ready Magni-X systems to the British Army.

The new UAS will comprise a wide range of mission payloads, such as Electro-Optical and Infrared gimballed cameras, to provide advanced, long-range reconnaissance capabilities to the operators.

The deal further includes an additional contract option to provide micro-UAS systems to the British forces.

The new Magni-X systems are expected to enter in service with the British Army’s specialist units by mid-2023.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said: “This contract represents another milestone in Elbit Systems UK’s delivery of advanced UAS systems to the UK Armed Forces.

“The unique capabilities of these systems demonstrate our commitment to being at the forefront of technological advances to support the integration of Robotics and Autonomous Systems to enhance the British Army’s capabilities.”

Magni-X is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) micro-UAS that belongs to a family of quadcopter platforms that are already in service with other nations’ defence forces.

It weighs approximately 2kg and can easily be transported due to its packable and compact size.

Apart from flying autonomously, this UAS can also be integrated into Elbit’s Legion-X system to deliver swarming capabilities.

In October 2022, Elbit Systems secured a contract to provide a digitally networked mechanised brigade solution, comprising several land vehicles, a brigade, and Magni micro-UAS, for a Latin American army.