Canada is investing in its C4ISR capabilities. Credit: US DoD

European defence prime Thales will provide Canadian forces with software development and integration following the award by the Canadian Department of National Defence of the Directorate Land Command Systems Program Management Software Engineering Facility (DSEF) software systems engineering contract.

According to a 1 June release by Thales, the initial term of the contract is for five years through to April 2028 and includes five additional one-year options allowing Canada to extend it. The contract is valued at up to C$136m.

As a contractual joint venture, Thales, KWESST Micro Systems, and Modis Canada will combine their respective capabilities in the Canadian and international defence command, control, communications, computers (C4) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) domain to offer software development and integration solutions to the Canadian Army.

The work will include tasks related to software development and engineering of land C4ISR systems and professional services to support the Director Land Command Systems Program Management – not only with the sustainment of the LC4ISR specialised software, but also in developing future applications that will contribute to Canadian defence policy.

Earlier this year, Thales showcased its new SHArc – soldier harness architecture – at the Future Soldier Technology conference in London, as a solution for dismounted soldiers to share data as effectively as possible across their networks.

The SHArc is an enabling hub that allows soldiers to scale their data processing capacity in environments deprived of large bandwidths. This is achieved by several means: through integration with other devices, to provision a centralised power architecture, and by enabling automatic over-the-air transmission of data.

This enables connected devices can seamlessly exchange data, reducing cognitive burden on soldiers and increasing operational tempo.

The data that is sent over to tactical networks needs to be filtered to prevent the transmission of meaningless data noise.