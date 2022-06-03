Sweden plans more military, financial aid for Ukraine

RBS-15F anti-ship missile under the wing of a JAS 39 Gripen fighter. Credit: Boerjelundin/commons.wikimedia.org

The Government of Sweden has proposed to support Ukraine with more financial and military aid by adopting an additional amending budget.

Sweden plans to set aside SEK578m ($59.10m) as additional financial contribution to the National Bank of Ukraine’s special fundraising account. This will offer support to Ukrainian armed forces in this hour of crisis.

As per the proposal, Sweden also plans to supply defence equipment to Ukrainian armed forces. These include RBS 17 anti-ship missile system, AG 90 anti-materiel sniper rifles, and Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons.

The latest proposals will increase allocated funds to the central government budget by SEK1bn ($102.25m) in 2022.

Sweden is also considering contributing SEK60m ($6.13m) to NATO fund set up to support Ukrainian armed forces.

In March this year, Sweden announced humanitarian aid worth SEK500m ($51.12m) to Kiev.

In addition, the country is planning to donate SEK100m ($10.22m) to support Ukrainian civil society as part of Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency initiative.

Meanwhile, several member nations and allies of Nato have been doing their bit to express solidarity with Ukraine and respond to Russia’s unprovoked actions.

In Germany, Ukrainian forces are undergoing training to get acquainted with the 155mm PzH-2000 self-propelled artillery system.

The training with German howitzers began in mid-May. The 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

Continuing its efforts to assist Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence announced its decision to transfer M270 MLRS to the war-hit nation.

The M270 launchers are capable of hitting targets up to 49.7 miles away, according to the ministry.

In another development, Ukraine and Poland inked an agreement to set up a venture to jointly manufacture military equipment.

Ukraine also signed an agreement to procure over 60 units of Polish 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery howitzers. These howitzers will be shipped in the next few months.

In a first, Lithuanian people raised €6m in three days to procure Bayraktar TB2 combat drone to help Ukrainian forces.

Lithuanian National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said that the nation signed a pact with Turkey to buy the drone.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Slovakia signed a contract for the supply of eight 155mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, according to Slovakia Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď.