Patric Hjort, head of marine material at the Swedish Defence Material Administration and Patrik Davidsson, CEO at Swedeship, sign the agreement. Credit: FMV.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has procured eight sea-mobile artillery platforms with stabilising grenade launchers from Swedeship Marine AB.

Upon delivery, the Swedish Armed Forces will bring together indirect fire with good precision during operations at sea.

The contract includes training systems and spare parts. Delivery of training systems takes place in 2026-2027 and delivery of artillery platforms is planned for 2027-2028.

The sea-mobile component will enable quick regrouping to another location and provide new fire support in a combat situation.

With hand-held grenade launchers, a regrouping of a couple of kilometres can take several hours to complete. The new artillery platforms will be able to move and be ready to fire in a few minutes. That means a much-needed advantage on the battlefield.

“In Sweden’s unique archipelago environment with many islands and obscured visibility, this capability provides a strong addition to combating the enemy,” says Lennart Klingenstierna, project manager at FMV.

The procurement comes as part of the FMV’s Amphibious Battalion 2030 plan. This involves procuring decisive resources for a service operating in an area between sea and land.

The FMV is acquiring specific equipment that will increase the batallion’s capabilities in command, sensor and action.

Increased mobility and action

Traditionally, amphibious units have had to step ashore on the islands in the Swedish archipelago. That way, the force would be able to defend Sweden against the landing of a foreign power. Now the FMV is changing the way it operates.

The new Amphibious Batallion’s methods provide the Swedish armed forces with a bespoke response to invading forces.

In a tense security climate prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the FMZ’s plan provides a more effective response to encroachment that allows for smoother operations designed to overcome the problems of securing an archipelago.