View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 30, 2022

Saab to deliver components for Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle

The $65.48m order for ground combat solutions will enhance customers’ defence capabilities.

Carl-Gustaf
The new Carl-Gustaf M4 provides high tactical flexibility through its wide range of ammunition types. Credit: Saab.

Swedish defence and security firm Saab has secured a contract from an undisclosed customer to deliver components for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle.

The value of the deal is worth Skr643m ($65.48m).

The company has refrained from revealing further details about the customer or the weapon system for which the parts are to be delivered.

Saab Business Area Dynamics head Görgen Johansson said: “We continue to support and strengthen our customers’ defence capabilities with our world-leading ground combat solutions.

“This order is further proof that our solutions meet our customers’ requirements.”

Deliveries under the orders will be carried out this year and in 2023.  

According to Saab, the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle is a portable, multi-role, combat-proven weapon system designed to meet the needs of dismounted soldiers.

The shoulder-launched weapon system is lightweight and easy to operate and can be deployed in complex combat conditions. 

It helps troops in neutralising tanks and clearing obstacles in any intense combat scenario.

The system is now in its fourth generation and operational with over 40 different nations, including several Nato allies.

The latest version of the weapon system, Carl-Gustaf M4, is designed to meet advanced combat needs of infantry units, increase tactical flexibility, deliver rapid engagement, and enable a superior hit probability.

Earlier this month, Saab won a contract from the US Army MAAWS Program Office for Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles.

Canada recently announced additional military support to Ukraine and committed to supplying at least 100 anti-armour weapons systems, Carl Gustav M2 recoilless rifles, and related equipment.

Related Companies
Isode

Server Software Solutions for the Military Industry

Visit Profile
Edge Group

Advanced Technological Solutions for the Defence Industry

Visit Profile
Dr Diesel Technologies

Diagnostic and Test Equipment for Defence Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology