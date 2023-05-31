The Barracuda Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS) production is moving to North America. Source: Saab

In a strategic collaboration, Saab has joined forces with Tulmar Safety Systems, a Canadian manufacturing company, to assemble and tailor Saab’s Barracuda Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS) at Tulmar’s facility in Ontario.

Sweden and Canada, with their similar climate, topography, and approach to life, are now united through an agreement between Saab and Tulmar Safety Systems. Under this partnership, Tulmar will assemble Saab’s Barracuda Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS) at its factory in Hawkesbury, Ontario.

Saab secured a contract to deliver its Barracuda multi-spectral camouflage systems to France in 2022. The Barracuda camouflage solutions were specifically adapted to meet the operational requirements of the French Army.

Charlotta Fridell, Head of Production for Saab’s Barracuda business unit, explains that Saab will continue producing the advanced multi-spectral material used in MCS at its factory in Sweden. The material will then be sent to Tulmar, where it will be tailored to fit a range of military vehicles utilised by customers in North America.

The MCS solutions, available for various platforms, utilise advanced blends of pigments, coatings, and textiles to reduce the chances of detection. These can be tailored to counter different types of sensors, including ultraviolet, visual, near-infrared, short-wave infrared, thermal infrared, and radar signatures.

Recent changes in the global political landscape have led armed forces worldwide to seek the most up-to-date camouflage solutions. To meet the demand for Barracuda products, Saab is expanding its production base to locations such as North America, and Tulmar, with its shared values of quality, customer collaboration, and employee focus, emerged as an ideal partner.

Tulmar, founded in 1992, is a leading producer of protective textiles, survivability, and safety solutions for customers in Canada and beyond. The first completed MCS units will be delivered to customers in 2023.

In 2021, Tulmar Safety Systems announced a contract from the Canadian Department of National Defence to supply the Royal Canadian Navy with Hazardous Duty and Maritime Pouch Life Preservers. Tulmar provided 4,000 units with an option to supply up to 14,400 units.

The collaboration between Tulmar and Saab is notable for its female leadership, a rarity in the male-dominated defence and security sector.

Lori Morris emphasises the increasing presence of women advancing their careers in the industry and highlights the synergy and shared perspectives between herself and Charlotta Fridell.

By joining forces with Tulmar Safety Systems, Saab gains proximity to its North American customers, expands its production capabilities, and fosters a unique collaboration that promotes knowledge exchange and diversity in the defence industry.

Saab reported a strong Q1 2023 with a total order intake of Skr17bn ($16.4bn), marking a 110% increase from Q1 2022.