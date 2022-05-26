View all newsletters
May 26, 2022

Russian parliament approves bill to remove military age limit

The bill now requires the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin to become law.

State Duma. Credit: duma.gov.ru/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The Russian parliament has passed a bill to remove the age limit for people seeking to join the military service to address manpower limitations amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

According to a Reuters report, the bill removes the upper age limit for contractual service in the armed forces.

Only Russian citizens aged 18-40, and foreigners within the age group of 18-30, can currently register themselves to join the military service.

The State Duma lower house passed the new bill in a single session. Following this, the upper house of the legislature also approved the changes.

The bill will become law after it is signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Today, especially, we need to strengthen the armed forces and help the Ministry of Defence. Our Supreme Commander is doing everything to ensure that our armed forces win, and we need to help.”

Russia has reportedly suffered significant casualties in the ongoing offensive, which Moscow describes as a ‘special military operation’.

On 25 March, the Russian defence ministry said that 1,351 personnel lost their lives and another 3,825 were wounded since the launch of the operation. It is yet to release an updated list.

Ukraine’s military said that Russian troops shelled more than 40 towns in the Donetsk and Luhansk region as hostilities continue in east of the country.

The US recently authorised an additional $100m worth of military aid for Ukraine. The package will include 155mm Howitzers, AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, and other equipment.

