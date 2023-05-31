The Senator MRAP has completed Nato-standard blast and ballistic testing as it prepares to hit the international market. Credit: Roshel

Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel has announced that its Senator Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) platform has completed STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2 and level 2a/b ballistic and blast tests, with variants of the Senator widely utilised by Ukrainian forces.

According to Roshel, ballistic and blast testing was conducted by a US-based Nato certified laboratory, with the vehicle recently launched at the CANSEC defence exhibition in Ottawa, Canada. The MRAP was showcased at CANSEC with Rheinmetall’s Fieldranger 0.50 calibre weapon station.

The Senator MRAP is designed to withstand calibres up to 7.62×39mm armour-piercing incendiary (API BZ) rounds at 30m with 695m/s, as well as 6kg (explosive mass) blast anti-armour mine activated under any wheel and under centre, according to the manufacturer.

During the testing process, the Senator MRAP withstood a detonation of 6kg of TNT placed both under the wheel and under the belly, resulting in no structural damage and no harm to the dummy representing the vehicle occupants, stated Roshel. Currently, the vehicle is undergoing testing for higher level of protection.

Roshel’s MRAP design, as with many similar vehicles, utilises a V-shaped hull that disperses blast effects from munitions detonated under the platform. While such blasts cause significant damage to external systems and areas such as engines or wheels, the crew cabin is intended to remain intact.

The Senator MRAP is offered in a variety of configurations including counter-UAV, medical evacuation, command and control, among others, depending on customer requirements. The platform is based on the heavy-duty Ford F-550 commercial platform, making use of a global maintenance support network.

Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles, called the blast test a “significant milestone”, in a 30 May release.

The company has been a leading supplier of armoured vehicles to Ukraine as Kyiv battles against Russian forces, with more than 500 Senator vehicles deployed in combat zones throughout the country.

Roshel Senator MRAP

Specifications of the Senator MRAP include an operational range of up to 800km, seating capacity for up to ten occupants, and a potential payload of 1200-2000kg, depending on protections levels and installed equipment.

Occupant protection is to STANAG 4569 AEP 55 Vol.2 level 2 for ballistic protection, and blast protection of STANAG 4569 AEP 55 Vol.2 level 2a/2b.