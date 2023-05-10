An example of one of many Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), the LAND 121 vehicle. Credit: Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH (RMMV).

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) has secured a framework agreement with the Austrian procurement organization Bundesbeschaffung GmbH Wien to supply logistics vehicles for the Austrian Armed Forces.

The agreement covers the delivery of up to 1,375 vehicles, including HX, TGS, and TGM models, and will run for seven years. The potential order volume could reach up to €525m ($576m).

The Austrian government’s request for tenders included 23 lots, of which six were designated for the military. RMMV’s proposal included a range of vehicles from the TGM, TGS, and HX model series with different axle configurations and various build-on systems such as cranes, platforms, and tippers. Additionally, the proposal included roll-off, swap body, and snow removal systems.

RMMV’s bid was successful, and the company will supply Austria with all six lots of military vehicles. In May 2022, RMMV delivered its 3,000th unprotected transport vehicle to Germany.

Michael Wittlinger, chairman of the management board of RMMV, says, “Our claim at Rheinmetall is to equip those who stand up for our security in the best possible way. We are convinced that our vehicles will protect, support and satisfy Austrian soldiers in the best possible way.”

The Austrian armed forces have been a loyal customer of RMMV, with over 200 vehicles from the TGM model series, a double cabin, and interchangeable build-on systems already in service. In the coming years, the Austrian military will receive vehicles from the HX series with a three-sided tipper and rear-mounted crane and vehicles from the TGS 8×8 series equipped with a Palfinger hook system.

Since the end of 2021, the Austrian military has been using RMMV’s integrated armoured cabin, which can be mounted on existing HX trucks quickly and efficiently, depending on requirements.

Austrian defence minister Klaudia Tanner declared,” Following the €873m invested in procuring 36 AW169 ‚ Lion’ helicopters, this is the next big step in achieving a modern Army. Concrete steps like this are making the slogan ‘Mission Forward!’ a reality”.

RMMV is a joint venture between Rheinmetall AG, which owns a 51% stake in the company, and MAN Truck & Bus SE, with the remaining 49% share. The successful bid for the Austrian armed forces’ logistic vehicles demonstrates RMMV’s expertise in providing military vehicles to customers worldwide.

William Davies, an aerospace, defence, and security analyst at GlobalData, claimed in an analyst briefing ‘Ukraine crisis a wake-up call for Austrian military spending’.

Davies explains: “The crisis in Ukraine has alerted the Austrian military to the insufficiency of its military spending, with the chancellor saying there will be a ‘significant increase’ and that spending will reach 1% of GDP, up from the 0.74% it is currently at.

Austria is an officially neutral country and has been against the idea of a European army but commented recently that communication and inter-operability between EU military forces are critical.”

Rheinmetall sales increased by 13% in fiscal year 2022. The company’s vehicle systems and weapon and ammunition divisions all recorded increased consolidated sales.