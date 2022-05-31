Rheinmetall reveals partners for LVCTS project, names team ‘FORC3’

Canadian Light Infantry soldiers conducting an exercise. Credit: DoD photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Bush, U.S. Marine Corps/commons.wikimedia.org

Rheinmetall has revealed its Canadian partners for the Army’s Land Vehicle Crew Training System (LVCTS) project.

The Rheinmetall Canada-led team, now named FORC3, includes Lockheed Martin Canada, Rheinmetall Electronics, and Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions.

Other local and international partners include ADGA Group, Bluedrop Training and Simulation, EllisDon Construction and Building Services, Paladin AI, and REDspace.

Rheinmetall Canada vice-president Pietro Mazzei said: “The name FORC3 is all about promoting a partnership between Rheinmetall, Lockheed Martin, and the Department of National Defence (DND), united through excellence to enable training for adaptive dispersed operations.”

Related

The partnership agreement was first revealed in June 2020. According to Rheinmetall, the partnership unites experts in the fields of design, development, and implementation of combat vehicle virtual simulation centres.

The LVCTS project will see the delivery of a network connected-training system that replicates all crew stations within the Light Armoured Vehicle 6.0, the Leopard 2 Main Battle Tank and the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle.

According to DND, it will be housed in purpose-built facilities and handed over to the five main Canadian Army garrison locations.

Rheinmetall noted that Team FORC3 is now equipped to control and operate five custom-built LVCTS simulation centres in Canada.

Through realistic environments and advanced analytical tools, the proposed simulation centres are set to alter operational training process for the Canadian Army.

The latest project is expected to generate jobs at the simulation centres. The project will also see the inclusion of Aboriginal businesses in its supply chains.

The proposed simulation centres will be equipped with high and medium-fidelity reconfigurable trainers, workstations, and instructional systems, along with a virtual environment.

In another development, the company’s South African subsidiary Rheinmetall Denel Munition secured a framework contract to supply 40mm ammunition to the Spanish Armed Forces.

The ammunition deliveries are expected to start this year.

The US Army recently awarded a $2.5m contract to Rheinmetall’s subsidiary American Rheinmetall Munition to develop and supply a shorter and lightweight artillery weapon system.