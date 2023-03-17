Caption: Special forces using night vision goggles. Source: Shutterstock

QinetiQ has won the US Armed Forces contract for night vision technology.

The deal is worth $92.65m and includes developing, testing, integrating, deployment and training the digital night vision technology to equip the US Armed Forces.

The deal aligns with the corporate strategy outlined in QinetiQ’s company statement. “The major focus for growth is in our three home countries, the UK, US and Australia, where we are pursuing similar opportunities to support their shared defence and security mission.”

The land-based command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) US Market is expected to reach $54.8bn in 2028, according to a GlobalData report.

The land-based segment in the US is mainly driven by the country’s initiatives to equip its soldiers with advanced man-portable and vehicle-mounted systems that facilitate the seamless relay of information and enhanced situational awareness.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

The company also has a business presence in Canada, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, and the UAE.

In 2019, SiOnyx won a contract of $19.9m from the US to produce digital night vision cameras for the US Army.

The completion date of the digital night vision technology is expected to be completed by 2027.