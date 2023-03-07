The US Army-led JLTV programme seeks to fill the gaps in the light tactical vehicle fleets. Credit: Oshkosh Corporation/ Business Wire.

Oshkosh Defense has formally challenged the US Army’s decision over the recent joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) follow-on contract.

The company initiated an independent review with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) over ‘significant concerns’ regarding the JLTV procurement decision process.

According to Oshkosh, its proposal was based on the company’s ‘substantial JLTV experience and proven JLTV production infrastructure’ as it is the ‘incumbent manufacturer and original designer of the JLTV platform’.

A formal bid protest was filed by Oshkosh with the GAO on 6 March. The office is expected make take a decision in mid-June this year.

It follows after the US Army awarded a requirements contract last month to AM General to produce up to 20,682 JLTVs and up to 9,883 JLTV trailers.

Valued at $8.66bn, the competitive follow-on production contract includes five base ordering years, along with five one-year optional ordering periods.

Oshkosh executive vice-president and Oshkosh Defense president Tim Bleck said: “After participating in the government’s post-award debriefing process, we have significant concerns regarding the evaluation of the proposals under the solicitation that support an independent review.

“We believe the government’s evaluation did not properly review the financial, technical, and manufacturing capabilities offered to select the best value and lowest risk solution to deliver the JLTV.”

In August 2015, Oshkosh Defense won a $6.7bn firm fixed price production contract to manufacture the JLTV, beating both AM General and Lockheed Martin.

The JLTV programme seeks to fill the gaps in the light tactical vehicle fleets of the US Army and the US Marine Corps.

The vehicles are designed to provide enhanced fleet protection and performance, and offer reduce ownership costs by increasing fuel efficiency and reliability.