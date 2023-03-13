NASAMS is a ground-based air defence system. Credit: Soldatnytt/Flickr(Creative Commons).

The Norwegian Government has confirmed it will supply a total of two National Advanced Surface-To-Air Missile System (NASAMS) firing units to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The new weapon systems will be delivered in cooperation with the US.

The systems are expected to act as crucial infrastructure for the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their country against the missile attacks of the Russian military forces.

The latest announcement comes after Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram’s recent visit to Kyiv last week, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Gram said: “Norway has previously contributed equipment and training to US donations of NASAMS to Ukraine. These donations have been highly valued and contributed to defeating missile attacks.

“Continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure highlight the need to further improve Ukraine’s air defence. Ukraine has repeatedly requested international partners to provide more and better air defence systems.”

Norway will also provide associated maintenance and operation training to the Ukrainian soldiers.

The new announcement comes after the US delivered the first two NASAMS firing units to Ukraine in September 2022.

Since its delivery, the surface-to-air defence weapon systems have provided effective air defence capabilities to Ukraine.

The additional NASAMS ground-based air defence systems will further boost the overall defensive capabilities of the Ukrainian military forces to safeguard its critical infrastructure, buildings, and population from airborne attacks.

The Norwegian Government has already received approval from parliament to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine as part of a multi-year programme that will be executed between 2023 and 2027.

Also called the Nansen programme, the effort will see Norway providing $1.6bn (Nkr15bn) worth of assistance to Ukraine annually.

In January, Canada confirmed the purchase of NASAMS and its munitions from the US for Ukraine.