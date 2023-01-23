The US-led eighth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting was held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 20 January. Credit: Jim Garamone/US Department of Defense.

Several NATO allied and partner nations have announced additional military assistance packages for Ukraine, as part of the US-led eighth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

Held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 20 January, the international meeting focused on addressing the air defence needs of the war-torn nation while also discussing other future contributions.

The Norwegian Government confirmed the deployment of instructors to deliver explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training to Ukrainian soldiers, as part of an Icelandic initiative.

This training will be conducted in Lithuania in multiple sessions throughout the year, in collaboration with other Nordic countries. The country will also donate the necessary equipment.

The €125m support package from Lithuania will include Mi-8 helicopters, thermal imagery devices, drones and jammers, dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns, and required ammunition.

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense (MND) has further said it will invest ‘millions of euros’ to train Ukrainian troops and donate an additional €2m to the UK-led international fund for providing artillery systems and weapons to Ukraine.

Finland has also levelled-up its efforts by announcing the 12th defence materiel package for Ukraine, worth up to €400m. It may include heavy weapons and ammunitions, however, due to ‘operational reasons’, Finland has not provided other details of the package.

The Polish MND confirmed it will provide T-72 tanks and associated brigade-level training to the Ukrainian soldiers by March.

In addition, the Dutch Ministry of Defence is providing Patriot system parts, including two rocket launchers and rockets, to Ukraine. The country has also finalised agreements to expedite the Patriot replacement process.

Germany claimed that Ukraine will receive an approximately €1bn military package from the country by summer this year. The country will deliver seven Cheetah anti-aircraft gun tanks to Kiev next month, along with more 24 Iris-T missiles.