Exercise Invincible Sentry is a recurring exercise held with different partner nations within USCENTCOM AOR each year. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald/CENTCOM.

Military forces of the US and Oman have successfully taken part in a bilateral crisis-response exercise named Invincible Sentry 2023.

The recurring exercise, held annually, aims to train the participating personnel on responses to crises.

It is sponsored by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and conducted with a different partner country within CENTCOM’s area of responsibility.

The Omani and US military personnel carried out their training events at locations and military training areas that were selected by the Omani Government.

The forces also conducted an exercise event at CENTCOM headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, US.

It helped the members to evaluate their crisis-response planning and ability to implement and prove performance in critical mission areas while improving staff expertise.

During the exercise, the participants made use of scenarios consisting of a simulated transnational security threat.

It offered them the opportunity to show teamwork when conducting missions in unacquainted environments, overcoming the challenges presented by joint command and control, and combining defence systems.

Exercise Invincible Sentry 2023 also allowed the personnel to build mutual trust and processes to suit the mission requirements.

In a statement, CENTCOM said “[The] military exercise helps clarify planning and conducting joint operations in unconventional environments, and the coordination required between militaries and other government agencies, as needed”.

It also added that such exercises in the region help strengthen military-to-military relationships and interoperability while promoting regional security.