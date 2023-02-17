A Patriot launcher at MBDA’s test site in Freinhausen, Germany. Credit: © MBDA.

MBDA Deutschland has been chosen to support the modernisation of the Patriot missile defence system in service with the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

The company, in close corporation with German forces, has been engaged in carrying out a series of comprehensive tests with the new Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept On Target (PATRIOT) configuration.

The tests were performed at the company’s test site in Freinhausen, Germany.

Conducted in support of MBDA experts, the three-week long test initiative allowed German forces to test a new software and upgrade the radar of the Patriot system to assess and validate their operational suitability.

The ongoing efforts will ensure that the German Armed Forces have a modernised capability in service with them by the end of this year.

The modernised system will offer improved reliability, enhanced friend-foe recognition capability, and other extended air defence functions.

Apart from the test site and experts, MBDA was also responsible for providing the fighter aircraft, helicopters, and uncrewed aerial systems to the Bundeswehr for displaying the targets.

According to MBDA Deutschland, the company has a decade-long cooperation with the Bundeswehr and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) at the Freinhausen site.

This site offers all of the necessary technological infrastructure for testing various new air defence systems.

MBDA Germany Patriot head and COMLOG managing director Jürgen Koneczny said: “At our test site in Freinhausen, we can test and further develop a wide variety of air defence systems. What has been created here is unique in Europe.

“A decisive contribution to the provision of sufficient ammunition is also the construction of a production line in Schrobenhausen, as Raytheon and MBDA are promoting at Patriot.”