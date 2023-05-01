Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS launcher fires the next-generation precision strike missile and extended-range GMLRS. © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a full-rate production (FRP) contract to manufacture High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for the US Army and international customers.

The contract is valued at approximately $615m. It has been awarded as part of the US Army’s efforts to ramp up the production of HIMARS.

As part of this modification award, the company is required to produce and deliver additional HIMARS and associated equipment to the US Army and to meet the requirements of foreign military sales orders from allied nations.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Precision Fires vice-president Jay Price said: “We are working closely with our customer and suppliers to ramp production capacity and meet urgent need for this combat-proven launcher.

“We have taken steps to shorten manufacturing lead time and we are on track to meet increased capacity.”

Work under this contract is expected to complete by May 2026, according to a US Department of Defense (DoD) announcement.

The DoD informed that US Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

Associated contract work will be carried out at the company’s various facilities across the US, including Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS production site, Precision Fires Center of Excellence, in Camden, Arkansas.

Other work locations include Brownsboro, Alabama; Grand Prairie, Texas; Whippany, New Jersey; York and Archbald, Pennsylvania; Palm Bay, Boca Raton and Clearwater Florida; Dallas, Texas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

HIMARS is a long-range mobile firepower that support Joint All-Domain Operations. It can be transported via the C-130 aircraft or any other larger aircraft for rapid deployment.

Once delivered, the additional HIMARS launcher systems will expand the US Army’s existing fleet and enhance the precision fires capabilities of the US as well as international military forces.