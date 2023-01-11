The Prithvi nuclear-capable missile alongside Agni. Credit: Ansuman/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the successful user training launch of the Prithvi-II short-range ballistic missile.

The launch took place at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

In a statement, the MoD said: “The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.”

The 9m tall, surface-to-surface, nuclear-capable missile is an integral part of the country’s nuclear deterrence.

The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation developed the missile as part of the integrated guided-missile development programme.

Prithvi-II is a single-stage, liquid-fuelled missile, equipped with an advanced inertial guidance system. It can carry nuclear warheads ranging from 500kg to 1,000kg and has a strike range of 350km.

Since 2003, the weapon has been put through several tests. The missile was launched in June last year.

In a separate development, the MoD announced the procurement of HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, launchers, and associated support equipment, as well as the VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system for the Indian Army.

The procurement announcement follows the approval of the Acceptance of Necessity by the Defence Acquisition Council.

The missile systems are being acquired under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The approved capital acquisition proposals also include the purchase of the Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System for the Indian Navy.

The HELINA missile will be equipped onto the Advanced Light Helicopter to boost the army’s offensive capability while VSHORAD will offer air defence capabilities.