The Greek Army has chosen Safran’s Patroller to upgrade their tactical drone force. Source: Safran

The Greek Army has selected Safran Electronics & Defense to bolster its drone fleet by incorporating four Patroller tactical drones alongside its existing Sperwer drones.

Facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), this upgrade will offer enhanced intelligence capabilities and mission versatility for the Greek Army.

With a specialization in navigation systems, onboard electronics, and optronics, Safran has cultivated expertise in developing solutions for mission planning and execution, flight control, navigation, sensors, data links, and integration within C4ISR architectures.

Equipped with multiple sensors designed for intelligence missions, the Patroller drone serves the needs of armies and homeland security forces. Incorporating technologies, the Patroller benefits from Safran Electronics & Defense’s experience gained through the Sperwer tactical drone system, which has seen nine years of continuous deployment in Afghanistan.

The Patroller achieved a milestone in February 2023 when it became the first tactical drone system officially certified to NATO airworthiness standard STANAG 4671. This certification, specifically applicable to fixed-wing drones weighing over 150 kilograms, is a prerequisite for engaging in protection and homeland security missions.

The Patroller offers versatility, catering to the diverse requirements of land forces, maritime operations, and border surveillance, making it well-suited for a wide array of surveillance missions.

By choosing Safran’s Patroller, the Greek Army is set to enhance its tactical drone capabilities, benefitting from Safran’s technology. The collaboration with NSPA highlights the commitment to strengthening national defence capabilities through advanced and reliable drone solutions.

Last month, Greek company SAS Technology’s SARISA Drone successfully fired a Thales 70mm rocket on a UCAV platform, in a world first.