The HX family are a range of purpose-designed tactical military trucks manufactured by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV). Source: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock

The German Bundeswehr has placed an order with Rheinmetall, calling for the delivery of 367 new-generation swap-body systems and 1,830 swap-body platforms valued at over €285m ($310m).

This move reinforces the operational readiness of the agreed NATO Division 2025 while showcasing Rheinmetall‘s military HX family of vehicles.

To enhance its logistical capabilities, the German Bundeswehr has acquired 367 protected and unprotected logistic trucks. This order represents a substantial call-off from the existing framework agreement for swap-body systems, which was inked in June 2020.

The total order includes 1,830 swap-body platforms, serving as versatile load carriers for the German armed forces.

Delivery of the vehicles is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, ensuring integration into the existing logistical infrastructure.

According to GlobalData’s “Germany Defence Market 2022-2027” report, the importance of improving the readiness and strength of the Bundeswehr has been brought into the spotlight following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with traditional warfare once more the focus of policymakers.

Tristan Sauer, an aerospace, defence, and security analyst at GlobalData, provided his commentary on the matter: “The Ukrainian conflict has highlighted the importance of flexible logistics in modern warfare, and as NATO ramps up operations on its eastern front there has been increased demand within the alliance for such capabilities.”

The swap-body systems and swap-body platforms from Rheinmetall are a part of the German military’s ongoing rearmament efforts. The vehicles are derived from the HX family of vehicles.

Michael Wittlinger, chairman of the board of management of Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH, expressed his satisfaction with the order, stating, “With the call-off of a further 367 swap-body systems, we’re very pleased to be making an important contribution to the Bundeswehr and the operational readiness of the agreed NATO Division 2025.”

As a Germany-based defence supplier, Rheinmetall has consistently supplied the German Armed Forces with military land vehicles. Some examples include Rheinmetall MAN military vehicles (RMMV) receiving a contract to deliver 252 unprotected transport vehicles in 2019.

Recently, RMMV completed the delivery of 3,271 Military Trucks to the Bundeswehr in a procurement process dating back to 2017.

The interoperability and logistical advantages of the HX family have garnered international acclaim, with numerous partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Hungary, and Denmark, utilizing Rheinmetall’s military vehicles.

Some newly ordered swap-body trucks will feature an armoured cab, bolstering crew survivability and tactical flexibility for logistic units and formations. These trucks primarily supply combat formations with ammunition, fuel, and water.