Bolide RBS 70 missile can be used against several threats. Credit: Saab.

The Finnish Defence Forces has placed an order with Swedish company Saab for RBS 70 short-range ground-based air defence (GBAD) system’s missiles.

The order follows the authorisation by the Finnish Ministry of Defence on 12 December for the procurement of the air defence missiles.

According to Saab, value of the order is around $76.75m (SEK800m) and includes delivery of Bolide air defence missiles.

Finland Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said: “The additional procurement of Bolide missiles is part of the plan to improve the operational readiness and performance of air defence missile systems.”

The minister noted that the order amount will be financed from the second supplementary budget. Deliveries under the contract will be carried out between 2023 and 2026.

Bolide is the latest missile version that will be launched from Finland’s existing RBS 70 systems, which are referred to as ITO05 and ITO05M (Ilmatorjuntaohjus 05) in the country.

The missile is designed to engage with airborne armoured targets and drones.

Finland has been operating RBS 70 systems for more than 15 years.

Saab business area Dynamics head Görgen Johansson said: “We are proud to continue contributing to Finland’s air defence capability with our future-proof Bolide missile, which can be used against a wide range of threats.”

RBS 70 NG is the latest version of the RBS 70 system, which is in service with 19 customers.

The company has delivered over 1,600 launchers and more than 18,000 missiles so far.

Earlier this month, Latvia ordered RBS 70 NG systems to bolster its air defence capabilities.