The Slovenian Armed Forces and 29 other NATO and Partner Nations are going through realistic simulated JTAC training. Credit: Slovenian Armed Forces/Nato Allied Air Command.

Multinational military forces and air assets from 30 Nato allied and partner nations have commenced the training exercise Adriatic Strike 2023 in Slovenia.

The realistic simulated Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training, which has already started on 29 May, will continue until 9 June.

It is being hosted by the Slovenian Armed Forces for the 11th consecutive time.

Apart from Slovenia, the participating nations include the US, Canada, Finland, France, Latvia, Germany, the UK, Czech Republic, Italy, Denmark, Estonia, Croatia, Austria, Poland, Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Norway, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.

The air-land integration training aims to provide a multi-lateral environment to the participating forces for practicing and applying standardised techniques, tactics and procedures in a theatre-realistic scenario.

The latest activity involves participation of as many as 800 personnel.

This complex exercise will take place in the wider area and airspace in Slovenia and will be supported by several air assets, including helicopters, uncrewed aerial systems as well as jets and propeller aircraft.

The deployed aircraft will operate mainly from Cerklje ob Krki and Brnik Air Bases in Slovenia, while some of the assets will fly out of their home bases for carrying out Close Air Support training, convoy overwatch as well as other operations in coordination with the ground forces.

Slovenian Air Force commander COL GAUBE said: “We have once again set up the conditions for Allies and Partners to train their Air-Land-Integration skillsets in a safe environment.

“It is key that with this exercise we offer a multinational environment allowing our specialists to train and apply standardised tactics, techniques and procedures in a theatre-realistic setting.”

During the first week of the exercise, the deployed multinational soldiers will take part in familiarisation and indoctrination phase, command-and-control structures established by Slovenian forces to facilitate safe execution of drills.

The remaining training activities will primarily take place from four locations, including the main Slovenian Armed Forces training area in Postojna, general area of Bohinj, Idrija and Bela Krajina.