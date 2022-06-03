Elbit Systems, Rheinmetall partner for Canadian JFM project

Elbit Systems UK is delivering the future (D-JFI) Dismounted Joint Fires Integrator system to the British Armed Forces. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems and Rheinmetall Canada have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue Canada’s Joint Fire Modernization (JFM) project.

Canada’s $100m to $249m JFM project aims to facilitate instant near real-time sharing of Common Operating Picture (COP) regarding targets, locations and command and control activities through a digital network.

The agreement will see the two companies integrate their expertise to offer a solution for the country’s armed forces.

Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said: “I believe that developing a joint fires solution for Canada that draws on the experience that both companies acquire in Canada and in the UK will enable us to offer a higher level of technological maturity, clear growth path and robust Five Eyes compatibility.”

A prime contractor of the Canadian army, Rheinmetall Canada has showcased expertise in real-time command and control software development, and system integration.

Recently, Rheinmetall revealed its Canadian partners for the Army’s Land Vehicle Crew Training System (LVCTS) project.

On the other hand, Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries have catered to the needs of various defence requirements ranging from aerospace, land and naval systems, intelligence surveillance to unmanned aircraft systems and advanced electro-optics.

The company was selected to deliver the future (D-JFI) Dismounted Joint Fires Integrator system to the British Armed Forces.

In addition, it was chosen to supply TORCH-X BMS for Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation (ASCCM) Project in Canada.

Rheinmetall Canada president and CEO Stéphane Oehrli said: “Rheinmetall and Elbit are ready to deliver dismounted and mounted digital joint fire solutions enabling the Department of National Defence to deliver responsive and accurate joint fire support.

“Working with Elbit Systems to develop a flexible, robust, and responsive digital joint fire solution would effectively and comprehensively protect the men and women of the Canadian Army.”