German military vehicle manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall were awarded a €1.1bn contract on May 15 to produce an additional 50 Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) conforming to the latest S1 standard for the German armed services. The dispatch of the project is anticipated to begin in December 2025 and conclude at the beginning of 2027.
Germany’s Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) signed a framework agreement enabling a subsequent call-off of further Puma IFVs with Projekt System & Management GmbH (PSM), a joint venture of KMW and Rheinmetall, with KMW to receive €574m and Rheinmetall €501m.
The order also included eight MELLS flight-phase simulators and an option for extra driver training vehicles and the incorporation of a turret-independent secondary weapon system, also known as TSWA.
The Puma IFV serves as the primary weapons system for the German Army’s mechanised infantry. The vehicle has the capacity to transport a team of nine individuals, including the vehicle commander, gunner, and driver, as well as a group of six infantry soldiers. The Puma has modular force protection technology and a network-enabled operations capability.
In February 2023 BAAINBw awarded an order for the modernisation of 143 Puma IFVs in the German armed services’ inventory, to upgraded to the latest S1 standard by 2029.
The upgrade will involve the incorporation of advanced camera systems that are capable of high-resolution imaging during both day and night.
Additionally, the MELLS multirole lightweight guided missile system will be integrated into the system, along with the digital radio equipment.