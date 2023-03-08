The CAF medical trainers will provide advanced tactical medical skills, focusing on combat survivability, to Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Donald Sparks, SOCEUR Public Affairs Officer/USASOC News Service/ Flickr(Creative Commons).

The Canadian Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced the deployment of medical trainers and technicians to Poland to provide training to the Ukrainian soldiers.

The deployment is part of the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) military training and capacity building effort, called Operation UNIFIER, to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It will see seven medical technicians and assistants from the Canadian Forces Health Services units provide training to the Ukrainian troops on how to effectively save lives on the battlefield under different combat scenarios.

The CAF medical trainers will be embedded into Polish training activity, which is based on advanced tactical medical skills, focusing on combat survivability.

The MND said that this training series will begin this month and each sub-training event will continue for a month.

Canada has further committed to extending the ongoing Operation UNIFIER effort until October this year.

UNIFIER began in autumn last year to provide specialised skills to the Ukrainian combat engineers. It primarily includes training Ukrainian soldiers on how to use explosives for demolition and demining, and other engineering reconnaissance training.

In another development, the Polish MND has confirmed its plans to build a servicing hub for repairing Leopard tanks that were provided to Ukraine.

The announcement was made by Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak during a media conference held prior to an upcoming informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

Błaszczak said: “I have an appointment for talks with Boris Pistorius, the German Defence Minister. The basic issue we are going to talk about concerns the low availability of spare parts for Leopard tanks.

“We are ready to launch a service hub in Poland, which will deal with the repair and maintenance of Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine. I hope that Minister Pistorius will lead to the fact that the German arms industry will provide parts for the hub, which will be built at Bumar-Łabędy plant.”