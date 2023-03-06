Caption: The vehicles was designed and developed by BAE Systems. Credit: BAE Systems

Replacing the M113 armoured personnel carriers sent to Ukraine in their fight against Russia and modernising from the Vietnam war-era LAV II Super Bison has led to BAE Systems receiving a procurement contract from the US Army for the future purchase of Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV) and facility capacity expansion efforts to increase AMPV production.

Under the latest $245m contract, the armoured multi-purpose vehicle aims to replace the Vietnam War-era M113 family of vehicles with new ones to meet a wide range of missions on the battlefield.

The Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is a general-purpose vehicle which can be used for transporting troops, supplying equipment and goods to the forces and carrying casualties from the battlefield. The variant can hold a maximum of six personnel, including a driver, a commander and four infantry troops.

The US Army is undergoing an extensive recapitalisation programme of armoured mobility fleets, with the AMPV replacing the legacy M113 platforms. The AMPV comes in five variants.

In October 2022, Army Technology reported that the US Army could increase its purchase of Armoured Multi-Purpose vehicles (AMPV) after donating 200 M113 armoured personnel carriers.

Driven by such projects, the North American region is expected to have an accumulative spend of $52.8bn on military land vehicles over the forecast period to the end of 2032, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Land Vehicles Market 2022-2032” report. Rising geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe and America’s traditional high defence spending and desire to be the global leader in military procurement and inventory are just some of the elements behind this investment.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

BAE Systems are anticipated to generate revenue of $14.9bn. The company is set to account for 28% of the military land vehicles market due to the procurement of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), AMPV, Bradley M2A4, and M7A4 fighting vehicles, among others, according to the GlobalData report.

Several countries that have donated significant amounts of military hardware to Ukraine are looking to replenish their military inventory. Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence ordered 70 HMT 400 Series military vehicles from a Supacat – Babcock joint deal.

BAE will execute AMPV work at its facilities in York, Pennsylvania, with the Army Contract Command, in Detroit, Michigan undertaking the contracting activity.