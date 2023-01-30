A black CV90 Mjölner vehicle drives through a forest. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract modification to deliver 20 additional combat vehicle (CV)-90 Mjölner mortar systems for the Swedish Armed Forces.

Valued at approximately $30m, the contract has been awarded by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

The new order will be executed by the company’s Swedish subsidiary joint venture HB Utveckling. It combines BAE Systems’ Bofors and Hägglunds manufacturing capabilities.

Work under this contract will be carried out at the company’s Hägglunds facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

The newly ordered platforms are expected to enter in service by 2025.

BAE Systems Hägglunds managing director Tommy Gustafsson-Rask said: “This new contract modification for additional mortar vehicles ensures that soldiers will benefit from this critical capability in the near future.”

The initial contract for the supply of a total of 40 CV90 Mjölner systems was awarded to BAE Systems in 2016 while the deliveries of mortar systems began in 2019.

All 40 systems were delivered as per the agreed schedule by 2020.

Later in February last year, the company received another follow-on contract from the Swedish FMV to deliver 20 additional Mjölner systems, along with the provision to upgrade the existing fleet of 40 mortar vehicles.

The modernisation work ensures that all the vehicles in the Swedish Army’s fleet are equipped with the same standard C4i LSS Mark system. Meanwhile, the deliveries of 20 vehicles will take place between 2023 and 2025.

With the latest order, the total number of CV90 mortar systems in the Swedish Army’s fleet will now become 80.

Also known as Granatkastarpansarbandvagn 90, the vehicles are designed to deliver critical indirect firepower and quick grouping and regrouping capabilities to the mechanised brigades, allowing them to work inside the carriage in shelters.