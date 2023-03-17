Synthetic warfare training systems use virtual environments to provide realism. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies have been awarded the British Army’s land training contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The contract is for the Land Training Test and Reference Capability, which is part of the British Army’s upcoming initiative, named the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

The CTTP focuses on providing an integrated, mobile, and digitalised system for future collective training.

This award will help to define the training approach for the army and choose a strategic partner to deliver the system.

UK MoD Collective Training Transformation Programme lead Mike Cooper said: “I’m pleased to announce the contract award for the land test and reference capability to deliver the army’s requirement for capability to support the delivery of the collective training system and facilitate the development, integration, and approval of systems and services.

“BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK will provide technical assurance and support for the army’s competition for a strategic training partner, which is fundamental to our training transformation programme.”

BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK will work with the British Army to supply a new virtual training programme.

The collaboration will work on outlining the technical assurance requirements for synthetic warfare training systems.

These systems use virtual environments to provide realism, allowing armed forces to create different battlefield scenarios and locations, and enabling them to train anywhere across the globe, as and when required.

According to BAE Systems, such systems are less expensive and have lower overhead costs while offering a wide range of training opportunities to military personnel.

The two companies will leverage their experience and expertise related to training and simulation solutions. They will act as the army’s advisor and provide technical advice to build and acquire future training systems.

The contract will support over ten highly skilled jobs in southern England and create a minimum of three new roles within the UK SME supply chain.

Last year, QinetiQ, KBR, and PA Consulting partnered to compete for the CTTP project.