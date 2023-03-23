US and Polish armies’ personnel help to reconfigure the mission network system at US Army Garrison Grafenwoehr in Germany. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenya Shiloh/commons.wikimedia.org.

Axellio has been awarded a contract to continue the expansion of the US Army’s Garrison Defensive Cyberspace Operations Platform (GDP).

Valued at approximately $39.5m, the contract has been awarded as part of the Army’s GDP version 3 and 4 programmes.

This is the fourth such contract awarded to Axellio. Similar follow-on contracts were awarded to Axellio in July and November 2021.

As part of the latest award, the company will provide a highly mobile solution to facilitate rapid mission deployment across the globe.

The US Army has deployed GDP for providing an integrated network-wide cyber security visibility solution and defensive cyber tools.

US Army lieutenant colonel Bradley Son said: “Given relentless cyberattacks against our forces on a daily basis, the expansion of this programme is essential. The GDP enables us to stay a step ahead of cyber threats and keep our forces safe.”

Axellio, in close partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT) and Red Hat, has further developed another scalable hyper-converged cyber defence framework.

The new modular solution is expected to improve the accuracy, performance, mobility and efficiency of army operators to perform cybersecurity missions in a range of tactical scenarios.

Both GDP and the newly developed version are based on Axellio’s PacketXpress Network Intelligence Platform.

PacketXpress specifically focuses on defence, global security and intelligence community missions. It is a high-intake platform for capturing, storing, operating and disseminating security and network traffic within small footprints.

Axellio informed that the new solution has already been established for monitoring, detecting and analysing any unusual behaviours or intrusions across the US Army’s Garrison network.

Axellio CEO Scott Aken said: “Axellio’s PacketXpress solution provides the key capability of high-speed collection, retention, and distribution, allowing exceptional threat identification rates. This deep threat insight provides for constant cybersecurity evolution and protection from advanced persistent threats.”