A soldier fires a shoulder-fired Javelin missile during an exercise. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/ Flickr(Creative Commons).

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of Javelin FGM-148F missiles to Australia.

The estimated cost of the FMS is $60.18m. It has been approved by the US State Department.

The Australian Government is seeking to procure 255 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, of which five will be fly-to-buy missiles.

The proposed sale package also includes Tactical Air Ground Missiles (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance, associated equipment, and other logistical and programme support.

The Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles and Defense will serve as the prime US contractor.

The deal does not require any US Government or contractor representatives to travel to Australia.

Javelin is a portable, shoulder-fired, anti-armour weapon system. The FGM-148F fire-and-forget missile features an advanced, multipurpose warhead.

Once delivered, the anti-tank missile will enable the Australian Army to strengthen its anti-armour capabilities and better defend against existing and future threats.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region. It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

Late last month, the UK requested a $125.13m sale of up to 600 FGM-148F Javelin portable missiles from the US.