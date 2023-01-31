A soldier carries two 45kg 155mm High Explosive rounds between gun positions to have the fuses double-checked. Credit: Sgt Si Longworth RLC (Phot)/ © UK MOD Crown copyright/commons.wikimedia.org.

Australia and France have confirmed their intent to jointly provide 155mm ammunition to strengthen the self-defence capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The same was confirmed in a joint statement released after a second, recently held France-Australia Foreign and Defence Ministerial Consultations meeting in Paris.

During the meeting, French Defence Minister Sébastian Lecornu and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles reiterated their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Marles said that this new ammunition supply project for Ukraine will be a multi-million-dollar effort and will represent the two nations’ defence cooperation.

Marles said: “This forms part of the ongoing level of support that both France and Australia is providing Ukraine to make sure that Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and be able to see it concluded on its own terms.”

According to a report by Reuters, Lecornu also specified that the delivery of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine will be supported by French arms manufacturer Nexter and Australian companies, which will be responsible for providing powder for the shells.

Meanwhile, the US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has announced that the first shipment, comprising 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), has been dispatched to Ukraine.

The shipment has already departed from the shores of North Charleston, South Carolina, last week.

This delivery is part of the additional $2.85bn military aid announced by the US earlier this month.

841st Transportation Battalion commander and US Army lieutenant colonel Rebecca D’Angelo said: “Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians. This is going to hopefully enhance their capabilities to provide forward advancement in the battlefield and regain lost grounds, by having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have.”