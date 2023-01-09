US soldiers of the 1st battalion, 163rd Infantry inspect Bradley M2A3 Fighting Vehicles at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs/US Department of Defense.

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

The US has approved an additional $3.075bn military assistance package to address Ukraine’s long-term capacity and modernisation needs to defend itself against Russian forces.

Out of the total authorised amount, approximately $2.85bn has been spared from the 29th drawdown of equipment from the country’s defence inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The remaining $225m falls under the US Department of State’s foreign military financing efforts.

According to the US Department of Defense, the package comprises different armoured vehicles including 50 M2-A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 138 high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (Humvee), 100 M-113 armoured personnel carriers, and 50 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles.

It also includes 18 self-propelled 155mm Paladin howitzers and 36 105mm towed howitzers, accompanied by 70,000 155mm artillery rounds to support both systems.

The new tranche also has sniper rifles, night-vision devices, machine guns, 2,000 anti-armour rockets, soldiers’ clothing, and ammunition for grenade launchers, along with other small arms, spare parts, and field equipment.

The Ukrainian troops will also receive Claymore anti-personnel munitions, 500 tube-launched, optically sighted, wire-guided anti-tank missiles, 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, 1,200 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine Systems, RIM-7 missiles, and 4,000 Zuni rockets.

In addition, on 6 January, the Latvian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced a new initiative to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

This was finalised during a meeting between Latvian Defence Minister Ināra Mūrniece and Ukrainian Ambassador to Latvia Olexandr Mischenko.

Under this initiative, the MoD will work together with the Latvian organisation Entrepreneurs for Peace to collect approximately €7m in funds that will be used to provide armoured vehicles and ambulances to Ukraine.

Latvia will also deliver body armour, binoculars, night-vision equipment, and other armoured technology solutions to Ukraine.