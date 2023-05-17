A Thales official stood before the Bushmaster at Thales’ Australia’s Bendigo manufacturing facility. Source: Thales

Thales Australia, a defence technology company, is celebrating the recent announcement by the Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, regarding a substantial $160m contract awarded to build new Bushmaster Protected Vehicles for the Australian Army.

The contract signing occurred at Thales Australia’s Bendigo facility, marking a milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering defence solutions. The new Bushmaster Protected Vehicles will provide the Australian Army with capabilities and protection in their operational missions.

The Bushmaster Protected Vehicle has been recognized for its performance, reliability, and ability to withstand harsh environments. It protects personnel against threats such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and mines.

Additionally, its versatility allows seamless integration with a wide range of mission-specific equipment and systems.

Thales Australia CEO Jeff Connolly said: “More than 1,200 Bushmasters have already been manufactured at our Bendigo facility, and as well as proving to be a life-saving vehicle for the Australian Army in operations in the Middle East, they have been exported to eight nations, including the Netherlands, UK, Fiji, Jamaica, New Zealand, Japan and Indonesia.

Bushmasters gifted to Ukraine by the Australian Government are currently in service in Ukraine and providing a vital capability to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they fight the illegal Russian invasion.”

Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Australia have invested heavily in advanced military land vehicles to strengthen their defence capabilities, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Land Vehicles Market 2023-2033” report.

Thales Australia’s Bendigo facility will play an important role in producing the new Bushmaster Protected Vehicles. The $160m investment demonstrates the Australian Government’s commitment to supporting the country’s defence industry and ensuring the capability and readiness of the Australian Army.

Thales Australia CEO Jeff Connolly continued: “Work will begin immediately on the new vehicles, with a mix of troop-carrying vehicles and command vehicles to be manufactured over the next 18 months.”

Thales Australia has a long-standing relationship with the Australian Defense Force, providing various advanced technologies and solutions. Thales recorded a 9.4% ‘organic’ increase in sales in Q1 of FY23.