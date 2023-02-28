A PAC-3 MSE missile requires 180 egg-sized ACMs. Credit: Lockheed Martin/ Aerojet Rocketdyne/GlobeNewswire.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has achieved a milestone with the delivery of the 830,000th attitude control motor (ACM) for the Patriot missile system.

The record achievement was possible due to investments made by the company that enabled it to expand its ACM production by 40%.

In addition to moving from two to three production lines for ACMs, the company made investments in expanding manufacturing space, new advanced equipment, building upgrades, automating processes for production, and more.

The ACM is used for the different variants of the Patriot system, as well as for the Patriot advanced capability-3 (PAC-3) missile segment enhancement (MSE).

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president Eileen Drake said: “We take great pride in our role powering the PAC-3 MSE air defence missile system, and this milestone comes at a uniquely important time as the demand for key defence systems continues to increase.

“Our investments to expand production for this critical system will ensure we are able to meet continued demand for our reliable propulsion.”

According to the company, the majority of ACMs have been produced by Aerojet Rocketdyne at its Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas, US.

It has been supporting the defence system by supplying ACMs since 2004.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, a PAC-3 MSE missile requires 180 egg-sized ACMs. The motors help to control the missile’s course to hit the target.

Aerojet Rocketdyne also supports the PAC-3 MSE programme by providing dual-pulse solid rocket motors and lethality enhancers.

Earlier this month, the company reported sales of $2.23bn for the full year 2022.